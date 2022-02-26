The road that leads to Cave Hill Farms Brewery is a dark one once the sun goes down.
But bright signs that read “brewery” and neon lights pointed the way to a huge barn that hummed with the sound of amplified country music.
Inside was a beautiful rustic space, dimly lit with warm lights hanging from huge exposed beams. There was a roar of chatter coming from the families seated at tables and chairs. Scattered throughout the room were some people with impressive beards.
It might have looked like a fun country party, but the excitement was building with each passing minute for the second annual Beard Competition, which would begin after 8 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Hosted by the brewery and Josh Davidson, local musician, the contest emerged after a successful impromptu mullet contest broke out at one of Davidson’s past events.
The idea was simple: gather a bunch of people with great beards and decide on a winner through judging and audience participation.
Judges would pick a range of finalists, audience members applauded for the top three contestants and the judges would issue trophies in the first three places.
Last year’s first-place winner, John “Paw Paw” Barber, of Broadway, wore a clean pair of overalls with a cotton shirt underneath to the Friday night showdown. On his head, he wore a floppy brown hat and he sported a long grey beard with streaks of white.
He came to the second competition with a large crowd, lots of friends and family. Barber’s young granddaughters even made large posters on white paper, coloring “Go Paw Paw” in crayon and marker. Though his family members were enthusiastic, Barber said the competition this year would be much stiffer.
“Nobody knew about it,” Barber said. “I was in the right place at the right time. This year, everybody knows about it, there’s a lot of competition.”
As the spectators polished off baskets of food from “The Feed Barn,” Davidson wrapped up a music set and announced it was time for the competition to begin.
To the front of the large hall, in front of the stage, strode more than 10 competitors, each with a unique, stand-out beard. They lined up in a row in the front of the space. There were long beards, short beards, full, thin, stark white, red and brown with streaks of gold.
Davidson randomly picked three judges from the audience, who all happened to be women.
According to Megan Davidson, Josh Davidson’s wife who helped organize the contest, the beards are judged on a combination of factors.
The judges not only looked at length, but also fullness, style and creativity. A great beard takes commitment, time and proper planning, said Jason Fauber, a contestant from Penn Laird.
Fauber, who sported a nicely tapered brown beard, said while many opt to trim, he does not. He is also strictly against using shampoo. He said his regimen is simple.
“Only conditioner to soften the hair and then oils,” said Fauber, who won second place in last year’s competition. “And love.”
Like inspectors, the judges went down the line, discussing each beard and judging the color, texture, shape and overall effect. They even reached out and touched the beards to check for fullness and texture.
Once they got to the end of the line, they quietly narrowed the pool down to six finalists. Davidson introduced each of the six to the room, asking each one how long they’d been growing their beard.
Roger Custer, a newcomer to the competition, and his son, Johnny Custer, of Broadway, were introduced in the center of the lineup of finalists.
Roger Custer said he’d grown his beard as long as he can remember. Johnny Custer had a long, red beard of straight hair that was neatly combed.
The pool also included Steve Clark, of Staunton. A man with a sturdy build, Clark’s stone grey beard had fullness to match.
Clark was a newcomer to the competition. He said he met Davidson at Skipping Rock Brewery, and Davidson invited him to come compete.
“We’re here just having a good time,” Clark said.
The finalists also included Roger Custer and Fauber, last year’s top two winners.
Then it was time for the audience to decide who the top three would be.
First up was Barber, who stood to the far left.
Barber, a fan favorite, got a deafening round of applause. Then, the audience applauded for each subsequent semifinalist. There were only three spots in the winners circle.
Only the second time Davidson has run a competition like this, the enthusiasm in the room was palpable.
“Josh and Cave Hill Farms Brewery staff realized how fun it was for members of the community to be involved with these [contests] both as contestants and helping judge,” said Megan Davidson in a Facebook message.
Once the audience finished applauding for the top six, the judges conferred, as relentless cheering for “Paw Paw” broke out from Barber’s granddaughters.
Finally, it was time to announce the winners.
In third, to the chagrin of his large family, was Barber.
In, second, for the second year in a row was Fauber.
“I’m still grinding for number one,” Fauber said. “One day.”
And in first, was dark horse, or perhaps, silver fox, Roger Custer, who’s nicely-tapered, long, full, stark white beard earned him the win based on the audience and the judges.
Custer, who had just come to tag along with his son, said he was “surprised” by the win.
“I just started growing it. My grandmother liked beards,” Custer said. “The last time [my son] saw me without a beard was probably 2008.”
Once the friendly, but enthusiastic competition ended, Josh Davidson returned to the stage, and couples took to the floor to dance.
