When my father granted me, at age 16, the privilege of driving his car, it was expected that I was responsible enough to bring that blue Ford Torino home in the condition it left. I was not to drive drunk or recklessly, nor let my friends drive it.
Such is the way of freedom. It is both a right and a responsibility.
Bob Dylan even went so far as to say, “A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.”
On Sunday, we as a nation will celebrate 245 years of independence from control by Great Britain. Because we have been free for hundreds of years, we have little concept of political oppression. We see it in movies and the TV news, how Hitler oppressed the Jews, how Saddam Hussein oppressed the Iraqi people, how the Israeli government oppresses the Palestinians.
England’s oppressive control over us seems so long ago and far away. We in 2021 have difficulty relating to it.
What’s to celebrate?
Our Declaration of Independence begins, “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness ... .”
As responsible citizens, we have accepted the statewide and nationwide COVID-19 mandates laid upon us over the past 16 months, temporary restrictions on our rights.
Maybe now that things are “opening up,” we are getting a tiny taste of what our forebears experienced when they won our independence from a foreign oppressor.
Going out to dinner at a restaurant, attending Turks games at Memorial stadium, meeting up with my friends … the freedom to gather is exhilarating.
And watching baseball games on TV with real, live fans cheering in the stands! The quality of the experience is so much better than those creepy paper dolls and piped-in sounds of last year.
As one sports announcer keeps saying in regard to Major League Baseball, “Last year doesn’t count.”
Last year. It’s too big of a subject to sum up in a few words here. Blogs, articles, columns, essays academic research and books will be exploring what happened in 2020 for years to come.
We will have to deal with the consequences of the public health measures for years to come too, some for the rest of our lives. Thousands of fellow citizens lost their jobs, businesses and homes.
Among the greatest impact was that experienced by young people. In an National Institutes of Health National Library of Medicine (pubmed.gov) article titled, “Mental Health of Children and Adolescents Amidst COVID-19 and Past Pandemics: A Rapid Systematic Review,” researchers concluded:
“The impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of children and adolescents is of great concern. Anxiety, depression, disturbances in sleep and appetite, as well as impairment in social interactions are the most common presentations. It has been indicated that compared to adults, this pandemic may continue to have increased long term adverse consequences on children's and adolescents’ mental health.”
In our desire to return to “normalcy,” we cannot brush that under the rug.
In the meantime, let’s enjoy our newfound freedom and hope that it helps to heal our children.
While not all municipalities are ready to host their traditional communitywide July Fourth celebrations, we the people are free to gather in and on backyards, balconies and beaches.
And as we do so, maybe we will experience a well of gratitude for the privilege of living in one of most free nations on earth.
Lord, make us worthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.