Harrisonburg is one of 36 communities nationally to advance to a voting round for a $90,000 entertainment “matching grant,” according to a press release.
The winning community of the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards will match $90,000 in spending on a concert series, according to a press release. The grant program is put on by the Levitt Foundation, a social funding organization.
Voting began Monday and will continue through Sept. 21 to determine finalists and winners of the grant, the press release said.
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, which applied for the grant, encourages interested community members to vote for the Friendly City online at levitt.org/vote, or by texting 866-267-2023 with the keyword HBURG, according to the release.
Offering $30,000 in matching funds over three years, the organization provides money to communities to help strengthen them socially, according to its website. If selected for the grant, the concert series would begin in Harrisonburg in 2023 and continue until 2025, the release said.
HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono said feedback from the Downtown 2040 Master Plan study, which was conducted last year, included a desire for an event similar to Fridays on the Square, a longtime concert series held on Court Square that ended in 2018.
“[We] want to bring outdoor shows back to Harrisonburg,” Dono said in the press release. “This grant would allow us to have a nice stage, professional sound, nationally-touring bands and ASL interpreters to help make these shows accessible to all.”
(0) comments
