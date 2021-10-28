Gustav Mahler, a late 19th century Austro-Bohemian romantic composer, almost exclusively wrote symphonies — extended musical pieces that are performed by an orchestra and include multiple movements, or sections.
Peter Wilson, musical director and conductor of the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, called Mahler’s symphonies “truly epic works” that go beyond typical three or four movements of symphony, extending into five and six movements that speed up and slow down. These works are not usually performed by community orchestras because of their complexity and scale. Wilson said he was secretly terrified when he programmed a performance of Mahler’s First Symphony for a 2019 concert of the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra.
“When we finished that performance and I went back and listened, there was just this part of me that thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we are definitely entering this recording [for the prize]. His symphonies are truly epic works. His First Symphony, the one that we performed, is arguably the most accessible of his symphonies. It’s closest to the older traditions. It’s ‘only’ 55 minutes. I was secretly terrified as to whether we’d be able to pull this off. [But] by the third rehearsal, we had it. We were playing all the notes. I was able to take it to the next level and conduct the musical nuance and really get the passion out of this orchestra.”
The orchestra performed the piece so well that a video submission of the performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 went on to win first place in the American Prize for orchestral performance in the community division. The orchestra has placed many times before for the American Prize under Wilson but this year is the first time the orchestra has won first. Members of the orchestra say the award is a testament to the rising reputation of the community orchestra and to the quality of art it provides to all residents of the Valley.
American Prize chief judge David Katz said the award, which has been around since 2009, is a recognition of great artists across disciplines designed to stimulate interest and create national recognition for groups like the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra that demonstrate merit and excellence.
“The Waynesboro Symphony’s performance of the Mahler Symphony No. 1 was judged the best based on the quality of the performance and the difficulty of the music,” Katz said in an email. “Mahler is a stretch for any community orchestra, requiring huge forces and great stamina. That Waynesboro and their fine conductor performed it so well is a testament to their abilities, hard work and musical commitment.”
The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, which was founded in 1996, is a community orchestra with some paid positions. Wilson said principal players, the players that lead each section in the orchestra, are paid per performance. The rest of the orchestra is made up of volunteers.
The orchestra’s been under the direction of Wilson since 2007. Wilson, who performed for 30 years at the White House as part of the United States Marine Band and has received numerous national and international accolades, said he’s been able to refine the band over the years, improving the string section and the overall cohesiveness of the group leading up to this performance.
"I really felt like the level of playing and cohesiveness and really, musicality; we sounded like a really fantastic regional orchestra, as if everyone in the orchestra was a paid professional. I was just so proud of the organization for how far we’ve come,” Wilson said.
Wilson, who said he grew up playing in a community orchestra in Morgantown, W.Va., said the purpose of a community orchestra is to nurture the musicians who want to play and to provide great music to the community. With that, Wilson said it’s an opportunity to show members of the community great pieces of music that they might not have heard before.
“One of the things that’s exciting for me is taking these old, what we would consider works of the standard repertoire, and performing them live for audiences who have never heard this music before. I’m talking about pieces like 'Death and Transfiguration' by Richard Strauss,” Wilson said.
Principal trombonist Andy Lankford has been a trombone professor at James Madison University since 2001, and has been a part of the Waynesboro Symphony since 2013. Lankford said he saw an improvement in the quality of the orchestra since when he first heard it in the early 2000s versus when he joined in in 2013.
“I remember early on playing a concert or rehearsal with the Waynesboro Symphony like back in the early 2000s, and noticeably when I joined as principal trombonist in 2013 how much better the orchestra had gotten in terms of the repertoire they were playing and how well they were playing together,” Lankford said. “I think a lot of the credit in the recent success certainly goes to the fantastic leadership that we have from Peter Wilson in particular as our music director and conductor. Consistently the orchestra has just gotten better and better.”
Lankford said other community orchestras in the area are the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the Rockbridge Symphony in Lexington. However, Lankford said the Waynesboro Symphony, which offers free performances in Staunton and Charlottesville, is an option for residents of Rockingham County to see a high-quality orchestral performance at the upper echelon of community orchestras without having to travel very far.
“I think maybe some people are surprised that we have such a quality orchestra in the area within half an hour’s drive," he said. "For people in Harrisonburg, they’d need to know about the concert and be interested in going and just get themselves there. People may not know a whole lot about us if they’re Harrisonburg residents. Things like this American Prize really help to elevate the reputation of the orchestra. It’s a whole other level to receive a [national award].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.