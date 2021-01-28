These past few weeks in our country — what with the attack on the Capitol, the inept handling of COVID-19 vaccines, the outgoing president shuffling off to Palm Beach instead of being civil, the continuing misinformation about all things virus, the military occupation of Washington, D.C., yet more rioting and destruction in hipster Portland, reports of vaccine reactions, the unprecedented number of executive orders, continued unemployment, more government mandates — have got me to praying, silently, in my mind, with a great sense of irony, “God save us from ourselves.”
Yet it is not God out there that will swoop down from heaven to save us. It is the God that lives in each one of us.
“We are the ones we have been waiting for,” as authors Peter Levine and Alice Walker point out. Each have written a book with that title.
(Full disclosure: I have read neither of their books. But in searching for the origins of that saying, each of the titles came up, which piqued my curiosity.)
The full title of Levine’s book is, “We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For: The Promise of Civic Renewal in America.” According to the description, Levine’s book shows American citizens of all political persuasions a path forward together to make the much-needed changes in the life of their communities and our country.
Yet it’s Walker’s book that I’m more interested in reading. The full title is, “We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For: Inner Light in a Time of Darkness.” Her civic activism comes from a place of spiritual grounding. So not only does the book offer examples of and strategies for change, but also meditations to foster patience, compassion and forgiveness.
For one of our greatest problems is not the lack of activism, but the motives for it, as is evidenced by the past year’s destructive protests in cities across America and at our Capitol.
“They might have the answer, but they are not themselves the answer, in fact they are often part of the problem,” writes Richard Rohr.
When the left or the right get their turn to take over, they become as power-seeking, controlling and dominating as the other side that they demonized. The intent is no longer to right the wrongs in our culture out of compassion and intelligence, but to be in control.
It should be evident that the point of American politics is not to solve our common problems, but to blame the other party for all of those problems and to be the ones in control.
No, it’s up to us decent mind-our-own-business citizens. What do we do while we wait for the government and the experts to solve society’s ills?
What do we do?
Here’s a suggestion from Tony Woodlief’s piece, “This is How You Will Heal the Wound.”
“Halt in your throat those words you want to speak right now, words about who is at fault. Those words in your throat are a filthy luxury in this land gone poor and needy. Those words spring from a dark corner of your heart, but they can be a kind of medicine, if only you’ll swallow them down.”
Here’s another:
“That neighbor or colleague or kin who votes the wrong way? Tell yourself a story about why.
“Your story must be free of malice and ignorance. This world is already filled to the brim with cruelty and tragedy. Your story must be a kind one. In it, this person is neither evil nor dumb. This person wants children to grow up healthy and wise. This person wants people to have good work. This person loves his mama.
“Can you not imagine this about him? Ponder what this means about you.”
Perhaps these two spiritual exercises can be a start to not only saving ourselves but our neighbors and our neighbors’ neighbors.
And we will realize the truth that we really are the ones we’ve been waiting for.
