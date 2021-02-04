When I was a child, my mother joined a sect that held if you did not belong to their religion, you would be forever damned.
But ah, if you join us and not only join us but follow all of our many rules, you will have eternal life. So she did her best to not only keep those rules but make me and my siblings keep them too.
I resented her for that. And therein lies the rub.
For as much as I told myself that I would never get suckered into a mind-control religion, that I would never be like her, I did. I was.
Oh, my religion had a different name and was not known as a sect, but it did have many similar rules. I felt strongly about those rules. I imposed them on myself and expected those around me to live by those rules. I judged others by those rules.
In the meantime, I continued to believe that my mother was the one with bad religion. Not me.
How could I have become like that when I saw so clearly how my mother’s beliefs maligned her views and behaviors?
I’ve seen this over and over in other people too. As young adults, they see their parents’ faults or a fault and determine not to be like them. Then when you see them 10 years later, they’re just like their parents. Same attitudes and behaviors.
It’s like we’re programmed. How does that happen?
Years ago, I heard a sermon that has stayed with me for all these decades. Ed Cole told a story about a young man who ended up repeating the same violent behaviors he’d experienced at the hands of his father.
The key to freedom for this young man lay in the truth of this verse, John 20:23: “If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”
Where this forgiveness happens is in you. And where this retaining happens is in you.
We’ve all heard about how unforgiveness doesn’t hurt the person who hurt us, but it does hurt us. We keep experiencing those bad thoughts, building up our case against this person. It eats away at us.
Another aspect of unforgiveness, especially as it pertains to our parents, is that as we continue to retain or keep possession of this “sin,” this resentment, it becomes a part of us.
When I forgave my mother, hard religion began to loosen its grip on me. I began to see the circumstances of my mother’s life in a new light. I could understand how, after what she’d been through, she needed something solid to hold on to. She needed answers, certitude.
There was a time when I did too. But when I reached my mid-30s, that certitude was beginning to backfire on me. Forgiving my mom was part of letting it go.
It is an ongoing process.
Over the holidays, I asked my elderly uncle about why our families were not close when I was growing up. He had four kids — my first cousins — and we had four kids. We lived two blocks away.
His answer had to do with my mother, how she snubbed them. He explained it to the best of his understanding.
When we hung up, I thought about my mom’s behavior and realized that I can be like that too, and probably for the same reasons. Though her attitude resulted in strained relationships in our extended family, I could forgive her.
With forgiveness, writes John O’Donohue, comes a blessing.
“May your forgiveness still the hunger of the wound
So that for the first time you can walk away from that place,
Reunited with your banished heart, now healed and freed,
And feel the clear, free air bless your new face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.