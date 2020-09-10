“… if it is from Christ that we are to learn how God relates himself to sin, suffering, evil and death, it would seem that … sin he forgives, suffering he heals, evil he casts out and death he conquers. And absolutely nowhere does Christ act as if any of these things are a part of the eternal work or purposes of God.” — David Bentley Hart
Among all the tweets on my Twitter page on Monday, this quote stood out to me as a hidden nugget of truth.
Truth because it portrays an unclouded grasp of Christ’s actions and words while he was here on Earth more than 2,000 years ago. At least, how those actions and words were reported by the four witnesses who wrote the Gospels.
Hidden because of all the things so many people say about the God of the Bible, this truth rarely enters the conversation.
Although I empathize (and agree) with those who believe that the Old Testament gives us a rendering of a god whose words and actions are, at best, erratic, and at worst, deadly, my perception has always been that the New Testament exists to tell the story of what God is really like: “the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us.”
As for why the Old Testament shows us a God who blesses and protects groups of humans one moment and slaughters whole cities of people the next, numerous hypotheses have been proposed. Here is mine: The Old Testament reflects the beliefs about gods that were characteristic of the times and cultures in which the stories are set. Most of the Old Testament was written through the lens of those cultures.
Sort of like how today we portray God through the lens of our American culture.
You know, like how Sunday morning attendance at a church “service” epitomizes our faith and is all the service to God that is required, aside from giving money to upkeep the building and the pastor’s salary.
Here’s another aspect of the American lens: After 9/11 and even now, churches display signs saying “Pray for our troops” and “God bless America.” So it would seem that the United States Armed Forces are actually God’s armed forces. We send troops all around the world and supply allies (and enemies) with weapons to enforce our way of life. Just as the writers of the Old Testament perceived the armies of Israel to be God’s army.
But here is a different lens: At Christmas, there in the feeding trough in the barn, this all-powerful God was born in the form of a tiny human being.
It’s like God said, “I am tired of being misrepresented by people with their own prejudices and agendas. I’m coming to Earth to speak for myself.”
As an adult, when a leper came and said, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean,” Jesus answered, “I am willing; be clean.”
This was repeated over and over. Jesus did not deny anyone healing. Ever. Nor did he tell them to wait until they’d learned a profound lesson, done penance or become a better person. As Hart says, “absolutely nowhere does Christ act as if [sin, suffering, evil and death] are a part of the work or eternal purposes of God.”
Some religious leaders have said that God sent COVID-10 to hurt and kill human beings, in order to judge and humble us. That’s great logic if you believe in the god portrayed in the Old Testament, but it is the opposite of how Jesus acted.
It’s this skewed, clouded OT, American portrayal of God that has driven so many people — young and old — away from faith in Christ.
Maybe this is why publishers print copies of the New Testament. We don’t need the OT to confuse our perception of what God is like.
We need only Jesus Christ.
