Grab a sub and lend a hand. Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday and 100 percent of purchases will go to charity, according to a press release.
On Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving, the teams at Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Staunton will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to On The Road Collaborative, according to a press release.
All month, customers have been making donations at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 13th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities, according to the press release.
Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100 percent of all sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March, according to the release.
Last year during Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million, the release said.
Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities, the release said.
For more information, visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow it on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes), the release said. Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives, the release said.
