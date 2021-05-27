We’re free!
Today is the day Gov. Ralph Northam announces that Virginia will “ease all distancing and capacity restrictions,” two weeks earlier than planned. Thanks to declining COVIV-19 rates, the government is letting us leave our homes unmasked (!) and gather with other humans.
Just in time for Poppy Day, which kicks off the Memorial Day weekend. (Although some psychologists have warned that some people may never return to “normal.”)
I would celebrate with a mask-burning ritual — I still have a couple dozen left from my mask-making frenzy last spring — but the truth is we’ve found those face filters to come in handy.
Have you noticed all the people wearing masks while mowing? I’ve been wearing one while changing out kitty litter to prevent breathing in the dust.
But have you also noticed all the face masks lying about in parking lots, roadsides and gutters? Disposable? Yes.
Biodegradable? No.
Getting back to Poppy Day, unlike last year, now it’s safe to take a poppy from a veteran’s hand and place money in theirs. As a veteran of the Korean War, my dad used to join with his Veterans of Foreign Wars friends to distribute poppies at shopping centers.
Did you know those poppies are assembled by and benefit veterans?
The VFW Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans at VA hospitals who are paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance.
Why poppies?
Because of this poem, “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, MD, on the World War I battlefront. Flanders is a region in Belgium.
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
As the story goes, Moina Michael in November of 1918 was so moved by the poem that she bought a bouquet of poppies at a New York City department store and handed out the flowers to business people meeting at the YMCA where she worked, asking them to wear the poppy to remember the fallen. Later, she began the campaign to sell paper poppies to memorialize the war dead and help veterans.
Both the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW have a memorial poppy program. The programs started around the same time in the early 1920s.
This type of remembrance is not to glorify war or its “heroes,” but to honor those who died for what they felt was right and to help the injured and poor among us. No matter the reason why they died and were injured, surely they deserve our grace and mercy.
One Poppy Day years ago we were in Chincoteague, and a woman approached my open car window to hand me a paper poppy. But we were moving off from a traffic light.
“I can’t right now,” I told her as we rolled by.
“Even a quarter will help!” she yelled back.
That memory has always haunted me.
So today and all weekend, when I see an American Legion or VFW member with poppies, I’m giving a donation.
Even if it’s only a quarter.
