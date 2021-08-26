Here we are at summer’s end, the start of the school year, when our lives typically return to “normal.”
The way things have been going, I’m not sure we’ll ever return to “normal.”
Of course, heading into the second year of the Spanish flu epidemic a century ago, many people may have had that same feeling, individually and collectively.
The flu ended, but normal?
Reading a bit of history about that time, I found that life was quite different for folks in the United States in the Roaring '20s from what it had previously been.
For the first time in our country’s history, more people lived in cities than on farms. Wealth more than doubled during this decade, so many experienced a new affluence. Thanks to mass manufacturing, advertising and chain stores, the same goods became available from coast to coast.
All of this led to the start of our current “consumer culture.”
“The notion of human beings as consumers first took shape before World War I, but became commonplace in America in the 1920s,” says an article, “A Brief History of Consumer Culture,” in the MIT Press Reader. “Consumption is now frequently seen as our principal role in the world.”
So the identity of humans in American culture changed.
People were now listening to the same music, doing the same dances — hello, cake walk — and using the same slang.
Women cut their hair, sporting short bobs, along with their hemlines, with skirt lengths above their knees, and they also began wearing slacks. They began voting and working outside the home. Washing machines and vacuum cleaners — thank God! — made housework much quicker and easier.
Radios began appearing in homes, making instantaneous communication to the masses possible. Telephones began to be more widely used. Movie theaters sprang up in cities and small towns.
Automobiles radically changed life and landscape. By the end of the 1920s, one in five Americans owned a car. Roads had to be built, lined with service stations, motels, restaurants and picnic tables.
Prohibition made it illegal to manufacture and sell alcohol, leading to the opening of speakeasies and bootlegging (two interesting words). It also forced people to make wine and liquor for their own use. My step-grandmother used to tell me about her old aunts making bathtubs of wine.
The soundtrack to all of this was jazz.
Black Americans benefited from all of these opportunities, which threatened many middle-class white people. The Ku Klux Klan grew to 2 million members nationwide. Discrimination in housing led to ghettos of Blacks living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions.
On and on. Out of this grew a cultural civil war between those who embraced all the changes and those who wanted life to return to “normal.”
It didn’t happen then and it’s not going to happen now.
Suffice it to say that the world we live in today is not the same as the one I was born into in the 1950s.
One thing we can be sure of is that God is always with us, “even to the end of the age,” as Jesus said. And I don’t mean with us as in taking sides with a group that opposes other groups.
It means God is with each of us and all of us.
As Carl Jung had inscribed on an arch over the entrance to his property, “Bidden or not bidden, God is present.” (You could remove one of the d’s from bidden and its truth would be the same.)
Although we can learn from the past, we do not know what the future holds.
Maybe our definition of “normal” should be “always changing.”
(0) comments
