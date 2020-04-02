Here we are at the end of week three of our COVID-19 quarantine, with no definitive end in sight.
In conversations, friends have wondered about the long-term impact of this pandemic. It got me to thinking about some generation-defining events of the past.
The Great Depression deeply impacted my parents. My mother, born in 1924, talked about how every member of the family had to do their part, working in the garden, collecting and selling eggs from their chickens.
Twenty years later, they lived through World War II and the Korean War, either going off to war or involved in the “war effort.” Nobody came away unscathed.
After life settled down a bit, their generation married, had families, bought cars and houses, took vacations. These things seemed to bring a sense of normalcy. They also drank cocktails, got divorces, watched TV and popped tranquilizers.
The traumatic events that shaped my childhood were the Cuban missile crisis, the Vietnam War and the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
We humans try to make sense of these things by studying history, psychology, political science, medicine, sociology, religion, law. We cling to our gods, read our holy texts, pray. On and on.
The question is, in the midst of this pandemic, how do we cope?
I asked friends this question on my Facebook page. Here is a sample of their responses:
Trusting God.
Reaching out to check on others.
Exercise.
Accepting the things I cannot change and enjoying what I have.
Watching movies.
Walking and cuddling my dogs.
Calling friends and family.
Spending as much time in the sunshine as possible.
Working.
Doing puzzles.
Drinking wine.
Online shopping.
Eating two sandwiches for lunch.
Meditation and gratitude.
Reading books.
Going outside.
Zoom chats.
One friend with two young children wrote, “We are happy together. We have been camping in our tent in the backyard, we have made the entire living room into a jumping zone, we have baked cookies, and done tons of fun learning activities as a family ... for us this has been a nice time of connecting.”
Another friend is writing a story with her granddaughter who lives in another state. Sharing a Google Doc, they add their bit to the story each day. This started because the 11-year-old said she was getting bored after the last few weeks of baking, playing board games and watching movies.
Here in the Valley, we are not experiencing this pandemic the way as they are in New York city. We have fewer cases. It’s not all going on outside our front doors. Of course, not having neighbors nearby can lead to a greater sense of isolation. But we do have more options for going outdoors.
A newsletter I received yesterday shared this quote from Steven Martyn in Ontario, Canada:
As I see it the pandemic is asking us to come back, all the way back ... [it is] here to remind us that all that really matters, all that really exists, is the moment right here, right now .. .. so here we are, being asked to stay at home and stay in the moment. Now is the time for your prayers. Now is the time to hold the seeds dear, to grow food to nourish and herbs to heal. Now is the time to make art and music, and to write and tell stories that feed life. Now is the time to breathe good deep breaths of good clean air, in the stillness of the twilight.
We don’t know what the long-term effects will be of this pandemic. But let’s hope this connecting with “things that really matter” is here to stay.
