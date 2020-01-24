Years ago, a friend was going on vacation to a cabin in the mountains. She works from home and was bringing her work with her. The only “vacationy” thing she planned to do that week was eat out at different restaurants each night.
“That,” I thought but didn’t say, “is no vacation. You must be a workaholic. You’re not normal!”
But what is normal?
The Enneagram (personality typology) names nine personality types. Each of the types sees the world in a different way. Each way is normal.
The Enneagram has helped me to be aware that just because something is clear to me doesn’t mean everyone sees it that way. I can’t assume that everyone “should” be able to see it.
There are nine normal ways of seeing the world.
Our sense of humor comes to mind. People frequently recommend movies to me they say are hilarious. So I try one and find nothing at all funny about it.
Does that mean I don’t have a sense of humor?
But then, when I was seeing “The Lego Movie” with my grandson, something struck my funny bone and I was the only one in the crowded theater who was laughing. Rather loudly, too.
As a type 4 individualist, I tend to be different. And that’s OK.
So was my friend really not normal for working while on vacation? I found a travel website — angieaway.com — that describes the perfect vacation for each of the nine personality types, to which I’ve made a few edits.
Type 1, the perfectionist, would like to have a destination “where transportation is efficient and citizens are polite and orderly.” Ones need a schedule of when they’re going where and doing what. They like their vacation to have a purpose, like learning a new skill or a theme, like wine or castles.
Type 2, the helper, would probably enjoy a mission trip or “voluntourism.” They might like to help build a school or plant trees, something that makes them feel they’re making the world a better place.
A type 3, the achiever, would likely take a working vacation. They may take a bit of work with them, or combine a business trip with some vacation time or vice versa.
Type 4, the individualist, is a lover of beauty, art and nature, so the ocean, the mountains or the desert are perfect destinations. If the vacation involves a city, it’d better have great art museums, architecture and dining experiences.
Type 5, the investigator, loves digging around in history or science. They need to go where they can explore, ask a lot of questions and add to their knowledge of the world.
Type 6, the loyalist, needs to feel secure while having a good time. They probably feel best on group tours and definitely need to buy travel insurance.
Type 7, the enthusiast, wants to do everything, everywhere, all the time. They love to have fun and be on the go. Sevens would do well on mega-cruise ships with a million things to do, foods to try and shows to see.
Type 8, the challenger, is bold and not afraid of a challenge. They may do well in places like Australia, Italy, Ireland or anywhere that people are rather boisterous.
Type 9, the peacemaker, is easygoing, happy to go along with whatever their companions want to do. They would be great to travel with.
After I realized that my friend really enjoyed her time in the mountains, I was free to stop judging her working vacation. I could accept her for who she was.
We are all normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.