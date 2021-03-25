In the old days, we took pictures sparingly.
Purchasing film and having it developed, while not costly, did come with a price. And then what did we do with the photos? We may have framed them, slid them into albums or chucked them into a drawer.
These days, we take pictures with abandon. Wherever we go, whatever we do, our camera is always at hand (or in hand). The photos “develop” instantly, at no cost.
What do we do with them? We may let them accumulate in an app file, share them in texts or, quite likely, post them on social media.
What types of photos we post on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media websites tell others a lot about us, according to psychologists.
Take, for instance, selfies. If you post mostly selfies, you may be a narcissist.
“While selfies have become more common, there is a time and a place for them,” says psychologist Sarah Schewitz, PsyD. “However, if every single picture you are posting on social media (or even if more than half of the pictures you post) are of you, by yourself, looking pretty or checking out your abs in the mirror, you are definitely going to come across as conceited.”
Some psychologists believe that posting lots of selfies can be a sign of a mental disorder or low self-esteem. It shows a craving for attention in the form of likes and compliments.
The good news is that, at least according to a five-year-old study, only 4% of social media photos are selfies.
Posting many photos of our significant other can be a sign of insecurity about the relationship. Also, captioning our favorite people photos with “my,” as in “my guy” or “my baby” indicates possessiveness.
However, if you appear in those photos with someone close to you, you may be telling the world that you are loved and appreciated. It could also indicate that you’re gloating about your relationship for someone else to see.
Here’s one I’m guilty of. Using a childhood photo as my profile picture. I’ve been known to use pictures of me at ages 4 through 9. This says I’m tired of adult life and its responsibilities. I don’t deny it.
Constantly posting photos of your children or grandchildren says you get your sense of identity from being a parent or grandparent.
Lots of cute animal photos such as your cat or dog may indicate that you’re emotional and somewhat immature. I don’t know if that’s true, but I did have a friend whose posts I enjoyed until she got a dog. Then that dog was the subject of every. Single. Photo.
A page full of landscape and other nature photos may show that you’re satisfied with your life.
“You’re happy with who you are and where you’re at in life, and you’re able to admire the beauty in nature,” says David Wolfe, health expert who’s researched this topic. “It can also indicate fatigue from your daily life, along with a need for privacy and rest.”
How about photos of food at expensive restaurants? This may be a sign that you want others to think your life is interesting. A 2018 survey in England found that four in 10 diners snap pictures of their plates when eating at restaurants to share with their followers.
Researchers say the trend is most common among millennials. A quarter of those between ages 25 and 34 upload images of their plates to their profiles when dining out in order to impress their friends.
Here’s one that I just did last week: posting artistic-type photos of objects laid out in a specific way or a detail of something.
“This tells others that you are creative,” Wolfe says. “You want to seem non-standard and different.”
While I don’t exclusively post such photos, I do sometimes. This is right in line with my Enneagram type, which is 4, the non-conformist. So he pretty much nailed it with me.
So. What type of photos do you post?
