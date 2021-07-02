Although the Friendly City Fourth was canceled this year, there are other events happening in the area to celebrate the Fourth Of July.
For those wondering where to watch fireworks in the area this weekend, displays are happening across the county all weekend long, along with many free and family-friendly events to celebrate Independence Day.
So break out your red, white and blue, pull up your lawn chairs and get ready for a weekend of music, food, beer and celebration.
FIREWORKS DISPLAYS
Massanutten Resort: Summer Jam Festival
Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Fireworks Begin: 10 p.m.
Admission: $25 at the gate, $20 in advance, free for children 6 and younger. Food and alcohol not included in ticket price. All proceeds benefit the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.
Bring chairs and blankets to the Massanutten Resort Ski Area for an evening of food and fun. Parking is limited near the ski area and carpooling is encouraged.
The Summer Jam Festival will feature a beer and wine garden, and food vendors Jack Brown’s, K’s Grill, Big Fat Daddy’s, Bayou Kitchen, Kona Ice and kettle corn. Flag flying and singing of the national anthem at 8:20 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. and last approximately 10 minutes.
Music by Kanye Twitty from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Red Dirt Revolution from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Kevin Davis & BanCaribe from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Activities include henna tattoos, face painting, outdoor games and more. The celebration will happen rain or shine.
Bridgewater: Eve of Independence presents Jukebox Rehab
Saturday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks Begin: 9:25 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Jukebox Rehab will be performing at Generations Park. Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to this free event at Generations Park. Enjoy music by Jukebox Rehab from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and get the best view of fireworks fired from the Bridgewater Community Center.
Luray: Downtown Get Down
Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Fireworks Begin: 9:15 p.m.
Admission: Free.
This event taking place in downtown Luray will feature two music stages, one at Ruffner Plaza and the other at the Mechanic Street Parking Lot, with five musical groups performing. The event will feature lawn games, downtown shopping and dining specials and a duck race with prizes at 8 p.m.
There will be a fireworks display at the Page Valley Fairgrounds at approximately 9:15 p.m. Gates will open at 7 p.m., with limited parking available.
DOWNTOWN HARRISONBURG EVENTS
Valley Fourth Run
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Admission: Participants must register in advance.
Walkers and runners are invited to dress out in red, white and blue for a course that forms a loop along U.S. 11, Court Square and North Federal Street. The course features a dispersed start where participants can start at any time as long as they finish before 11 a.m. Bibs are chipped so each participant will receive their results after the race. With 1.5 mile, 5K and 10K distances, anyone can find their perfect distance for walkers, joggers or runners.
The start and finish lines are located near RISE United Methodist Faith Community.
Brothers Craft Brewing Fourth of July Celebration
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Featuring live music by Cousin Jimmy’s String Band from 2 to 5 p.m., special taps including a series of farmers market infusions and food from Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli.
OTHER
Brix and Columns Vineyards Independence Celebration: Blue Ridge Thunder
Saturday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 per car.
A portion of the entry fee will benefit Blue Ridge Free Clinic. Music by Blue Ridge Thunder, food trucks from Mr. BBQ and Scotty’s Italian Ice and a regular menu of alcohol, ciders and other beverages for purchase.
