The Christopher Wren Singers is the oldest a cappella choir at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg.
The choir will make a stop at Harrisonburg’s Park View Mennonite Church on March 25 during its tour.
Portraits of Nature starts at 7 p.m. and features a cappella music from the Renaissance to the present with a nature and springtime theme.
For more information on the Christopher Wren Singers, visit the group’s Facebook page.
— Staff Report
