Once upon a time, Andrew Starkey went far, far away to an elite winemaking estate in Champagne — a region of northeast France.
Starkey, who grew up in Luray, worked long days pursuing a “baccalauréat technologique" in winemaking and wine grape growing, completing high school and apprenticing with Champagne experts in the Lemaire winemaking family in the Marne Valley, which sponsored him for two years.
“I’d wake up at 6 in the morning, go off to the vineyards at 7, I’d do that until about 5, then work on school until 8 or 10,” Starkey said, taking to weekends to rest and explore nearby cities.
When he returned to the U.S., Starkey, 22, wanted to help make Elkton a destination for wine lovers in the Shenandoah Valley.
On June 18, Starkey opened Chateau Virginia, a new winery offering both old-world style Virginia wines made by Starkey and a selection of rare imported wines supplied by Palladion in a cozy-yet-classy atmosphere with tastings, flights and more.
After working for a year and a half to renovate a historic building at 193 W. Spotswood Ave. in Elkton’s downtown district into a “chateau,” a French word for a castle or palace, the winery is a two-minute walk from Elkton Brewing Co.,a craft brewery that opened in February 2020.
“They’re in probably one of the most prominent downtown Elkton storefronts,” said Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton. “It has a longstanding history of successful businesses in the town.”
Starkey said Chateau Virginia sells imported, high-end European wines that are hard to find and top quality for an affordable price. He works with his father’s business as a supplier of products including Roger Constant Lemaire Champagnes that consistently win international competitions for Champagnes and sparkling wines.
“It’s all super, super high end, limited stuff and a limited quantity [is available],” said Billy Starkey, Andrew's father. “[I also sell to] Michelin restaurants, five-star resorts in Vegas and ski resorts in Colorado.”
Andrew Starkey said the owners of Elkton Brewing Co. encouraged him to open his own winery. Starkey said he offers a complement to the beer menu at Elkton Brewing Co. — wines and more choices for gluten-free beverages drawing more locals and vacationers at Massanutten Resort.
“It’s played off well with one another,” Gooden said. “Here’s another option and maybe it will help people have a full weekend trip to Elkton.”
Chateau Virginia features a long wooden bar for pouring glasses of fine European wines complemented with three Virginia dessert wines Starkey makes under the Chateau Virginia label. They're made right in the tasting room space with grapes from Williamsburg Winery so customers can see the process, Starkey said.
Chateau Virginia offers a wine club for discounted drinks, along with a regular selection of imported snacks and gift items, such as truffle popcorn, meats, cheeses and chocolate that pair with the wines, which can be purchased by the bottle and the glass.
“I thought I was just going to be the sales pitch guy,” Starkey said. “It was actually Steve Napotnik’s idea. He approached me because he knew I had experience making wine.”
