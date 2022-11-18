Mark the family calendar for a lineup of theatrical events designed for children and suitable for all ages starting Dec. 1.
Massanutten Regional Library will present a series of holiday performances put on by Asheville, N.C.-based Bright Star Touring Theatre Dec. 1–3 at six venues throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Page counties.
Holiday-themed performances will include “Winter Fables,” “Stone Soup,” “Holidays Around the World” and “A Dickens Tale,” according to a press release. The free performances will align with the library system’s mission to drive literacy throughout the area, according to the press release.
A library card is not required to attend the shows, which begin on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. with “Winter Fables” based on winter folk stories “The Ant and the Grasshopper” and “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse” at Grottoes Branch Library, and at 7 p.m. with European fable about giving “Stone Soup” at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater, the release said.
Dec. 2 will feature two performances of the humorous “Holidays Around the World,” which takes the audience on a tour of winter celebrations across cultures. The first show will be at 4 p.m. at the Rebecca J. Graves Regional Center for the Performing Arts in Luray, and the second show will be at 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah Community Center, according to the release.
Dec. 3 will feature performances of “A Dickens Tale,” based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” at 11 a.m. at Village Library in Broadway and at 2 p.m. at MRL’s Central Library in Harrisonburg, according to the release.
