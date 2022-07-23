As international athlete Lindy “Sadie Masochist” Suster demonstrated crossovers on roller skates, the clacking of wrist guards rang out on the large, golden skating rink at Funky’s Skate Center last Tuesday.
Suster, who lives in Mount Jackson, is a world championship competitor in women’s roller derby, traveling to Spain in 2019 to compete and playing on a national team. The sport combines offense and defense in a rally-style event with no balls, sticks or goals.
“Derby’s a team sport,” Suster said. “You have to have strategy. You have to have coordinated movements.”
Suster returned to Harrisonburg Tuesday evening to assist with a practice for the Rocktown Rollers, a women’s roller derby club that formed in Harrisonburg in the early 2000s and lost a lot of members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team, which has around 15 regular members currently, has a large proportion of new members, or “freshies,” who have to pass training tests before they can compete or pick their “derby name,” a special nickname and alter ego they take on the track.
Suster said the Rocktown Rollers was a positive and empowering group that gave her a home and friends when she needed them.
“This is my home,” Suster said. “I came from a bad marriage and it gave me the opportunity to make friends and find something that was my own.”
The game is played by two teams, with one “jammer” each and the rest of the members serving as “blockers.” The aim is to score the most points by having their jammer lap the other players on the track. The blockers try to prevent the other jammer from getting through while protecting their own jammer, said Claire “Basset Case” Van Pelt, Rocktown Rollers treasurer and team member.
Popularized by movies like “Whip It,” women’s roller derby is known as a flashy sport with a degree of showmanship. Players take on personas with names like “Jaw Breaker” or “Thrasher,” wear gaudy makeup and over the top accessories.
“It’s flashy and showy and you would have girls rocking booty shorts and fish nets and they have their names and their different personas,” Van Pelt said. “When you’re on the track, you get to be whoever you want to be.”
Courtney Daniels is a new member to the team, having joined a few weeks ago. Daniels, who knew of roller derby from movies like “Whip It,” said she was enthusiastic about trying the sport and said she has fallen in love with it — and the community of the Rocktown Rollers — already.
“I love it,” Daniels said. “I’ve always wanted to do it, because it’s such an empowering sport, being around such strong women all the time and everyone’s funny and encouraging.”
Some of the women on the team identify as queer and said the environment is positive. What’s more, they said it’s a safe place to let out aggression and competitiveness where those traits are valued. Rocktown Rollers is open to anyone who identifies as a woman, and men can get involved by serving as referees or volunteering at bouts.
“For body positivity, for an open mind, I recommend [derby] to anyone,” Daniels said.
The Rocktown Rollers always accept new members at practices, but the team is planning a new membership event in September, which will be posted on the group’s Facebook page. New members are required to pass a skills test before competing in bouts.
“We have girls here who are just learning how to skate,” Suster said. “It’s OK to have aggression and have fun with it.”
