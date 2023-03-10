On a recent Sunday afternoon, Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater was abuzz with youthful energy and excitement for one of their few remaining rehearsals for children theater troupe Act One’s debut production — Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr — set to open on Friday.
Featuring a virtually all-kid cast drawn from the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area, the musical features new songs as well as old favorites from the 1971 film and tells the story of a mysterious candy manufacturer — Willy Wonka — who is played by Daniel Castaneda in cast A and by Payton Kite in cast B. Wonka launches a contest for a free tour of his candy factory and a lifetime supply of Wonka Bars by hiding golden tickets in the wrappings of five Wonka Bars, in the musical.
The Golden Ticket winners — Violet Beauregard, played by Carmen Ferguson; Mike Teavee, played by Simon Blosser; Augustus Gloop, played by Gage Becker; Veruca Salt, played by Jenna Amer in cast A and by Hazel Goldberg in cast B and Charlie Bucket, played by Maddox Abreu, who arrive at Wonka’s factory must follow Willy Wonka’s rules — or be disqualified.
One by one, four of the contestants are eliminated from consideration, leaving Charlie Bucket the winner.
Willy Wonka Jr’s director, J.P. Gulla, who also serves as Court Square Theater’s managing director, guides his cast with a gentle, experienced hand.
“They’re all very talented,” Gulla says. “They all have that sparkle.”
Some members of the Willy Wonka Jr cast are veterans of school and community productions as well as the Court Square Theater’s three-session Summer Musical Theater Camps, which Gulla started last year with 60 students — many of them on scholarships. This year’s enrollment has expanded to 90 students, with a projected 10 scholarships per session.
“I think one of the most important things about theater for students is it provides them the opportunity to risk take, open up and drop the wall down," Gulla said. "COVID put them in a position of ‘I can’t be around other people.' In theater, you overcome that, you work as a team, support each other."
This sentiment is seconded by Gulla’s co-director, Leeanne Shepherd. As well as a veteran of theater productions, Shepherd is also the assistant director of Second Home Learning Center.
“I’ve been doing children’s theater for about seven years now,” Shepherd said. “I started a performing arts group at Second Home with a production of Annie - and ten productions later, we’re re-doing Annie.”
The Act One production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr at the Court Square Theater is a labor of love - of talent, hard work and team spirit by the cast, supporters, directors Gulla and Shepherd and a rollicking family entertainment for the community.
"[Theater] sets you up to feel you can conquer the world. You don’t have to worry about public speaking or getting up in front of people," Gulla said. "You’re used to being onstage, performing for an audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.