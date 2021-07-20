The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is taking applications for the Return to Earn Program, an initiative that helps small companies offset the burden of employer-paid hiring bonuses.
Companies with up to 100 employees may apply to be reimbursed for incentives of up to $500 paid to new hires to assist with transitioning to reemployment.
Companies must be hiring for positions that pay at least $15 per hour and that qualify as either full or part-time W-2 employment, and employers must initially cover funds for hiring bonuses and apply for reimbursement.
Companies may apply for reimbursements for up to 25 new hires and hiring bonus payments must be made between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.
Applications and eligibility are available on the Virginia Career Works website.
— Staff Report
