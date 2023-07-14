Following its initial success, The Cave Comedy festival presented by X2 Comedy and Melrose Caverns is returning this year with an expanded lineup.
This one-of-a-kind comedy festival will include a range of comedians, cave tours courtesy of Melrose Caverns, local food and drink options, gem mining, popcorn, and axe throwing, providing a family day out.
In Spring 2021, Dawn Davis Womack, founder of X2 comedy and the Virginia is for Laughers podcast, was shown a video by her comedian husband Chris "JMU’s Funny Professor" Womack that sparked a unique entertainment ideas in the valley.
The video was a short clip on YouTube of a stand-up comedy set by nationally recognized comedian Lachlan Patterson titled "The New Old People." While the Womacks found the clip hysterically funny, Dawn Davis Womack’s reaction to the video also led to a unique idea.
“I thought, 'oh my gosh, he looks like a caveman … we could do comedy in a cave," she said.
Dawn Davis Womack set about exploring the potential for a comedy festival underground.
"I made a list of all the caves in the Shenandoah Valley,” she said, "then me and my husband from July to October on various weekends, I had a notebook and was visiting each one as a tourist to see the possibility of that place being where we could do the comedy in the cave."
Settling on Melrose Caverns as the ideal location, through a combination of factors like parking, access, seating space and facilities, Womack then began putting the pieces of the first comedy festival in place.
"I said, you know who I want to put in there? I want to put Lachlan Patterson in there," she said.
After reaching out to the comic via Instagram explaining the genesis of the idea, Patterson was hooked and set to headline the first festival in 2022, and it was due to the success of the event that this year will see the second offering, with an expanded lineup and activities.
There will be two options for live comedy performances at the festival, X2’s Basement Comics Show and a Premier X2 Comedy Show.
X2’s Basement Comics show will feature all local comics that have workshopped material with X2 Comedy as part of their basement series monthly for the past year. The lineup for their show will include Kyle Remnant, Chris Cabral, Travis Valle, Lightning Lucas and Jay Zehr.
The Premier X2 Comedy Show lineup will be organizer and founder of X2 Comedy Dawn Davis Womack, along with Chris Womack "JMU’s funny professor" warming up the audience for headliner Winston Hodges, a nationally recognized touring comedian based in Washington, D.C.
“Winston Hodges is one of our dirty comics that agrees to do a clean set for us, so it's a PG-13 show," Womack said. "I believe Winston Hodges one day will be a household name, he has the talent, the ability, the drive, the work ethic, he's doing everything that it takes to make that possible, with the talent and skillset to go with it."
The venue and partner for the festival is Melrose Caverns. Discovered in 1818 by John Harrison, brother to the founder of Harrisonburg Thomas Harrison, Melrose Caverns grounds were used at various times throughout the civil war by both Union and Confederate soldiers, leaving behind evidence including carvings on the cave walls for visitors to see during tours.
Additionally, for 2023 the grounds of the festival will remain open to the public to enjoy.
"We want to create a joy-filled community experience, so what we've done is opened up the outside grounds to the public and parking is free, so you do not have to have a ticket to a cave tour or the comedy show to come on to the festival grounds,” Womack said.
Attendees will have free access to the food and beverage garden which will have offerings from Ott Street Eats food truck, PrePopsterous Popcorn, Brix and Columns winery, and Restless Moons Brewing for Beer. Pure Shenandoah will also be doing a hydration station with CBD-infused water. Other activities will include gem mining courtesy of Melrose Caverns and axe throwing for an additional charge provided by Beards and Broads.
Saturday, July 15 festival offers will be cave tours at 11 a.m, 12 p.m, 4 p.m and 7 p.m. X’2’s Basement Comics Show at 1 p.m and the Premier X2 Comedy Show at 2:30 p.m, 5:30 p.m and 8:30 p.m
Sunday, July 16 will be an 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. cave tour, X2 Basement Comics Show at 12:30 p.m. and a Premier X2 Comedy Show at 3:30 p.m.
Each comedy show will have a VIP ticket option that will offer early entry to the cave, priority seating, a meet and greet with comedians after the show for photos inside the cave, and the option to take drinks into the performance venue.
X2 Comedy Basement Comics Show is $25 advanced, $30 at door, VIP $35 3dvanced and $40 at door. Premier X2 Comedy Show is $40 advanced; $45 at door, VIP $60 advanced; $65 at door
Tickets are available on the Melrose Caverns website.
Cave tours of Melrose Caverns are $18 advanced, $22 day of purchase and can be purchased either online or in person on the day of the festival.
Organizers remind potential audiences that the temperature underground in the Shenandoah Valley is 55 degrees all year round, regardless of the weather on the surface, so be sure to bring a jacket or sweater for the cave tours and shows.
For more information on Melrose Caverns, cave tours, and events visit www.melrosecaverns.com/.
X2 Comedy information, more upcoming shows, classes, merchandise, and links to the Virginia is for Laughers Podcast can be found at www.x2comedy.com.
