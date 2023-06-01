Court Square Theater will host its latest offering by X2 Comedy Saturday, June 3, with headliner Big Daddy Laugh-A-Lot.
Described as "clean-ish" comedy, the show will feature a lineup of five comedians, from local newcomers to nationally touring veterans of the comedy circuit. They will come together for an evening that, according to producer and comedian Dawn Davis Womack, will bring “more joy and laughter into our world.”
Describing the meaning of "clean-ish" comedy, Davis Womack said, “We have chosen to work with clean comedians, and some more dirty, or ‘blue’ comics that choose to do a ‘clean’ set for us, so clean-ish."
X2 Comedy, founded by Davis Womack, is producing the show as part of its second season of comedy residency at Court Square Theater, with performances that include showcases every other month and the annual comedy competition fundraiser for Court Square itself.
Beginning back in 2018 with over a year and a half of monthly shows at Restless Moons Brewing Company, X2 has developed a strong network of comedians to delight all audiences.
With a roster of more than 100 entertainers of varying stages in their careers, planning the perfect lineup for an evening was a big task for Davis Womack and X2.
Saturday's show will include Harrisonburg-based Lightning Lucas, named due to a real-life lightning strike incident. Last November, Lucas was enrolled in the comedy classes also offered by X2, and developed a comedic style that drew feedback from a fellow comic saying, "I don’t know what I just saw, but I loved it. He’s hilarious."
Davus Womack herself is looking forward to Lucas’ performance on Saturday.
“We fell in love with him from the first day of X2 comedy classes," she said. "There is only one Lightning Lucas."
Joining Lucas on stage Saturday will be Nathan Carlson from Milford, who has toured clubs all over the nation, including The Funnybone, Sandman Comedy Club and Comedy Zone. With a comedic style described as "dry and sarcastic" and credited with great crowd work, audiences always find the laughs early when Carlson performs.
X2 founder and comedian Davis Womack will be performing comedy based on true life stories and observations. Davis Womack learned comedy in Washington, D.C., partly to overcome a fear of doing it, and now with X2 and offerings like Saturday's show, she works tirelessly to bring the laughs to the Shenandoah Valley both on and off stage.
Chris Womack, a JMU professor, learned his comedy craft in front of the hardest of audiences — students — over the last 29 years and now brings his talents off campus and will be hosting the evening at Court Square and keeping the evening moving with laughs between the sets.
Headlining the event will be Big Daddy Laugh-A-Lot — whose name is Jerry Cooke — a big comic with a big story and lots of big laughs in his set.
“Coming from a rough neighborhood, I just tried to find humor in everything I was going through," he said of his youth. "When I lost my mom, there was so much that I had to endure. Instead of being stuck in that place and stagnating, I wanted to make things happen.”
It was a church conference and a no-show presenter that would lead to the creation of Laugh-A-Lot's on-stage presence. He was known for his sense of humor, being invited to entertain the delegates with some jokes until the program began. Now 22 years later, it has grown into a full-time comedy career and, with so many fans and shows, a nonstop road tour since January.
Laugh-A-Lot is set to prove the healing power of laughter in his set on Saturday night, along with the rest of the amazing line up.
The evening will be an “unforgettable night of comedy,” according to Davis Womack.
Additionally, for those considering giving stand-up comedy a try, X2 will have a new round of classes at Court Square Theater on Tuesday evenings in June. Davis Womack said that there are a few spots left. Classes will culminate in a showcase at Court Square before an audience at the end of June.
For more information on X2 Comedy, the "Virginia is for Laughers" podcast, more upcoming shows including their Cave Comedy Festival at Melrose Civil War Caverns in July, and classes visit https://www.x2comedy.com/
Tickets for the June 3 X2 Comedy event are $20, $25 at the door, and are available online at courtsquaretheater.org. For group discounts, call 540-433-9189. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.
