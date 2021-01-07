In the book “A Long Petal of the Sea,” author Isabel Allende tells the story of a young man, Victor Dalmau, who leaves medical school in order the treat the Republicans who are wounded in their fight against Franco in the Spanish Civil War.
After his brother is killed in battle and Franco’s victory seems imminent, Victor asks his Basque friend to take his brother’s pregnant wife, Roser, to safety in France. Later, when he meets up with Roser, they hear that the Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, is chartering a ship to take some refugees to Chile, and secure their passage.
The attention of this novel, based on a true story, is focused on Victor and Roser and how their lives played out against the theater of huge world events. It is not about the events. It is not about the Spanish Civil War or Franco or Neruda or Chile. It is not about the millions of other Spanish citizens.
Yet it is.
We all focus our attention somewhere.
“Our only hope of understanding and coping with the chaos that confronts us is to ignore most of what is there to be seen,” writes Catherine Elgin in her book, “True Enough.” “To a considerable extent, selective disregard is automatic. In order to see anything, we overlook a lot.”
When you look out the window at the cardinal in your bird feeder, for example, you are disregarding other things: the sausage sizzling in the frying pan, the tractor pulling a wagon of hay, the dog whining to be fed.
We’ve been learning a lot about this in the past nine months of working from home. When I sit down at my computer at 8:30 a.m., I must disregard that my bed needs to be made, that my dishwasher needs to be emptied, that I’d rather be reading my book.
This is a purposeful focusing of our attention. It takes a bit of discipline, as we’ve been discovering.
As a matter of fact, just now as I’m trying to finish this column by deadline, the husband came in to ask about a blow torch. Do we have one? If so, where is it?
It’s easier for me to look for it myself, but I must not, or else how long will it be before I return to my task? So I make a few suggestions, while trying to keep my mind on topic. I am no multitasker.
This is how I approach keeping up with the news. I generally do not read anything more than a bit of local news early in the day. I have other things to do — mental tasks — so I cannot be pulled in a hundred other directions. Indeed, sometimes in meetings colleagues tell me they are distracted from our agenda by whatever national event is unfolding that day.
And this morning, the day after the Senate vote affirming Joe Biden’s election as president, I’ve had to be intentional about not looking at the newspaper, a news website or Facebook. Of course, one cannot totally avoid the news. It’s on my phone and my email page. I know the results.
As Elgin says, our only hope in understanding all this chaos is by ignoring most of it. Not only is it distracting, but it pulls one’s emotions from one extreme to another. Not everyone makes this choice. I choose to wait until the end of the day to make sense of it.
Each day’s moments make us into what we ultimately become.
I may never be well-versed in the Spanish Civil War, however, in reading the story of Victor and Roser (and doing a bit of related research), I’m learning much about how the political upheaval of that time and place affected individuals, the trajectory of their lives and their descendants.
And that’s all I need to know.
