Featuring a cast of 26 young performers from second to tenth grade, Second Home Learning Center’s production of Annie Jr. will open outdoors at Back Home on the Farm will open this Thursday, May 18.
In 1977 Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan opened the first stage production of Annie, seeing the creation of one of the most endearing and popular musicals of all time.
Based on the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" from the 1920s the uplifting musical made the title character one of the most recognizable and dreamed-about parts for young performers in the history of the theater, and will be played in this production by Madeline Callahan, sixth grade.
The musical went on from the stage to capture even more lifelong fans with its movie adaptation in 1982, and a remake in 2014, proving the story of this indomitable young orphan has something for everyone even decades after its writing.
Featuring unforgettable songs such as "It’s the Hard-Knock Life," "Tomorrow" and "Little Girls" the musical always promises to uplift and entertain, while telling an inspiring story of resilience, hope and love.
When the young performers of Second Home Learning Center open their production of the Jr. edition of the show this week, it will mark seven years of musicals by the group, and be a return to the story that started it all in 2016.
Rehearsals began for the production back in December with students learning songs, lines, blocking, and dances in after-school sessions at Second Home Learning Center.
Actor Carmen Ferguson, ninth grade, who plays the villain of the story, Miss Hannigan, said the essential skills to learn are “how loud your voice is, your listening skills and patience … you have to know exactly what you have to do, choreography and movement, so you don’t mess up a scene.”
The combination of acting, singing and dancing on stage while telling a story for an audience is a major challenge, but it is one this young cast is excited to undertake while enjoying all that their characters bring. At this stage in the production, just days from opening for the audience the challenges of working with scenery and costumes are added, generating a great deal of excitement in the company.
“I like wearing my costume — I like that we are now getting to see the scenery," Said Hayden Brown, seventh grade, who plays Rooster in the show. “That's what I like about theater, you play dress up and you are a completely different character.”
The young actors can add a small tint of opening night nerves to the range of emotions they will go through during their final days of preparation. Azalaya Santiago, fifth grade, who plays Grace Farrell in the show said she is nervous about getting an audience on the first night, but expects to gain confidence as the run goes on.
“The first few days are a little bit hard, but as you have more shows you already know everything, less nervous than you were before,” Santiago said.
Many weeks and hours of rehearsal, learning the play and the skills required for acting, singing, and dancing while in character, all culminate not only in a performance for the community but in the acquisition of lifelong skills for these young performers.
Assistant Director of Second Home Learning Center and director of "Annie Jr." Leeanne Shepherd focuses on those lifelong skills at every stage of the work.
“This builds confidence and independence and critical thinking," said Shepherd, who through the years has overseen the expansion of the theater program at Second Home, into the major production scale on offer this week.
Second Home Learning Center in Harrisonburg has the mission to create affordable before and after school care for the young people of the city and represents the true diversity of the community by creating a space for the many young people of color in the city. Shepherd said the musical program “creates a place for children and people of color in theater, to show the diversity of Harrisonburg, that is who our community is.”
And community is at the center of not only Second Home Learning Center, but in the performance of the show itself.
“Second home is, while we are child care before and after school, a lot more of a community resource. A place for kids and family to experience lots of different parts of how the Harrisonburg community works," said Shepherd.
Ferguson, who is nearly ready to share her performance of Miss Hannigan encouraged all to attend the show.
"I feel like it's a good family activity, it's really fun, kind of interactive, it's a nice place, it's a nice overall thing,” she said. "Annie is a good thing for little kids to perform, it's fun, funny — it's also fun for adults, there are some jokes in there."
The Second Home Learning Center production of Annie Jr. can be seen at Back Home On The Farm, 2915 Willow Run Rd. Harrisonburg, Va. 22802 on Thursday 18, Friday 19, Saturday 20 of May at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m.
The theater productions by Second Home are supported by donations, entry to the production is free with a suggested donation of $10.
