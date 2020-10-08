Since we ceased, in March, being in person together, we have “met” on interactive video websites such as Zoom, Skype, Facebook rooms and Google meetings, while our body is still sitting on our couch at home.
Have we have become disembodied spirits?
A spooky thought.
When we moved to Mount Sidney in 1993, our bank had a branch in Weyers Cave, a few miles from my house. The teller I dealt with, a woman I visited once a week, took my deposits, asked how I was, chitchatted a bit about the weather or how busy she was that day.
Back then, my checks were imprinted with the name and physical address of my bank, “81 Franklin St., Weyers Cave.”
Now the address of my bank is “.com.”
Where is that?
Where are you?
“The worldwide network presents a state of complete equality, an equality of nobodies,” writes Read Schuchardt, a media ecologist. “There is no owner, nobody owns the net, nobody is in charge, there’s no head office, and every user can say with all fidelity, ‘I am everyman’ or, ‘I am legion.’”
Eric McLuhan, another media ecologist (and son of the original media ecologist, Marshall McLuhan) uses Thomas Aquinas’ definition of identity: the coming together of matter and spirit.
“Without the body, then, identity is not possible,” says McLuhan.
On Facebook and in Zoom meetings, we are images with no body: discarnation.
“Individuality is simply not possible because there is nothing on which to base it, to give it substance,” McLuhan says. The discarnate is a mass audience.
Our images are being projected at faster-than-lightning, instantaneous speed.
“At electric speed there is no moving to or fro, the user just manifests here or there, having left the body behind,” writes Schuchardt. “‘There’ might be the other side of the room or the other side of town or the other side of the world — it makes no difference, it’s all the same.”
So we are users without bodies. According to Aquinas’ definition, then, are we dead?
I had a “friend” on Facebook who, in real flesh-and-blood life, died years ago. Yet he still has a Facebook page. There’s his photo, an image of him. People still post messages to him. Anyone stumbling on his page would think he’s still alive. It’s like Facebook has given him an electric immortality.
It reminds me of the “construct” in the 1988 book “Neuromancer,” written by William Gibson. The construct is a ROM module containing the saved consciousness of a person, McCoy Pauley. In the story, the main character, Case, needs Pauley’s computer-hacking expertise. So he gets this ROM module and has an eerie “face-to-face” conversation with Pauley, who is able to respond to Case’s questions.
A far cry from a headstone.
The most gratifying Facebook reconnections for me have been those that manifest in a physical meeting. For instance, after “friending” friends we hadn’t seen or heard from in more than 25 years, the husband and I visited them in New York.
We hugged, talked, listened, ate a meal together: incarnation.
This is what draws me back, over and over, to faith in Jesus Christ. God incarnate. Jesus’ feet solidly walked on earth. He talked with people, cried with them, laughed with them, touched them.
“What’s the basis of Christianity? It’s really a meal, it’s communion right?” Sufjan Stevens stated years ago in a The Quietus interview. “It’s the Eucharist. That’s it, it’s the sharing a meal with your neighbours … .”
During this time of pandemic, this is what I treasure most. Having family and friends around the table together.
Incarnation. This meal, at which we share wine and bread with others. This meal, at which everybody is somebody.
