In 2018, “someday” became “today” for Dawn Davis Womack.
After taking her first comedy class and booking her first standup gig, Womack decided to start her own Shenandoah Valley-based comedy series.
X2 Comedy, a wholesome comedy series, has arrived at Court Square Theater for a yearlong lineup of live, PG-13 laughs.
On Feb. 26, Womack will take the stage along with other comedians for the second show in the series. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show that begins at 7:30 p.m.
February films showing at Court Square Theater include classic love stories running from Feb. 9 to 13. The movies include Disney’s 1950 version of “Cinderella,” the 1996 version of “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Notebook.”
As part of the theater's Arts on Screen movie series, “Michaelangelo: Love and Death” will play throughout the month.
Tickets for the comedy show and films are available on the Court Square Theater’s website.
— Staff Report
