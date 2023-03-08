Fire Season Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burn At Slate Lick Fields, Near Fulks Run DLin DLin Author email Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Mike Nixon, a Kootenai National Forest firefighter from Montana, walks along the edge of the flames during a prescribed burn at the Slate Lick fields. Daniel Lin / DN-R North River Ranger District firefighter Mario Campos briefs fire crews before a prescribed burn at the Slate Lick fields. Daniel Lin / DN-R North River Ranger District firefighter Joe Emswiler briefs fire crews before a prescribed burn at the Slate Lick fields. Daniel Lin / DN-R Americorps members make their way down the road before the start of a prescribed burn at the Slate Lick fields. Daniel Lin / DN-R Fire crews move as the fire line spreads during a prescribed burn at the Slate Lick fields. Daniel Lin / DN-R Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Contact Jillian Lynch at 540-574-6274 or jlynch@dnronline.com. Follow Jillian on Twitter @lynchjillian_ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DLin Author email Follow DLin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Newsletter Sign-Up No subscription is required to sign up for News-Record newsletters. Some links may take you to stories that require a subscription after a limited number of free views. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News of the Day Sign up to stay up to date with our daily headlines. Daily weather Local weather delivered each morning to your inbox. News alerts from DNRonline.com We'll send you email alerts as news happens. Sun Belt Extra Your weekly roundup of sports news from the Sun Belt Conference, delivered Monday morning. Today's classifieds Classifieds from the paper, direct every weekday to your inbox. Today's obituaries Obituary notices, delivered daily. Weekly top stories Catch up on the stories that have people reading and talking. Get our top 10 stories from the past week delivered every Saturday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesOne Dead Following Chase On I-81Organization Donates 22 Ambulances From Harrisonburg to UkraineRoberts Brothers' Path To Coaching Influenced By JMU's IkenberryVSP Investigating Fatal Crash In Shenandoah CountyShenandoah County Farmer Embraces Solar For Grandkids' 'Best Possible Life'Read Aloud Tour Planned For Massanutten Regional LibraryPost Players Grew Up Quickly For TrailblazersDiscussion On Broadway Subdivision Age Requirement ContinuesAccess to Healthcare Jobs for Immigrants in Harrisonburg The Focus Of Growing CWS ProgramCSHD To Discontinue COVID-19 Hotline March 30 More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Mar 9 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 11 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 12 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 14 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
