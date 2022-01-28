First Fridays Downtown, which has expanded beyond downtown Harrisonburg, is now First Fridays of the Valley.
The event is structured around events happening through the city and Rockingham County from 5 to 7 p.m. each first Friday of the month, slated through October.
Many events from January's First Friday were cancelled due to inclement weather, but there is a large lineup for those willing to brave the elements this time around.
For live music, visit Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center from 5 to 8 p.m. for music by the James Madison University Jazz Combo and an opening of "Visions and Light" by OASIS Fine Art and Craft artists Bahir al Badry and Erin Harrigan.
Also hear live jazz at Sage Bird Ciderworks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a 5 p.m. reception of "The Wild Hunt," ink on paper and printmaking by Harrisonburg artist Derek Niver.
Two JMU music students will perform flute duets and solos during a 5 to 8 p.m. reception of a JMU Student Art Show at OASIS Fine Art and Craft.
A reception will be held at Smith House Galleries at 5 p.m. for its February show, "Travels: A Visual Diary," acrylic on canvas paintings by Justin Poole, Eastern Mennonite University's theater program director and visual artist.
The Smith House Galleries reception will feature mandolin performance by Perry Blosser, an alumnus of EMU's music program and member of Harrisonburg old-time band The Rain Pickers.
Other highlights include a macrame showcase by local artisan Arushi Sachan at Ten Thousand Villages and a Community Crazy Quilt hosted by the Virginia Quilt Museum. Admission to the VQM is free during First Fridays. Detail on the crazy quilt are available at vaquiltmuseum.org/events.
Plan to visit events throughout downtown with an interactive map of participating venues, provided by the Arts Council.
For a full list of participating venues, visit valleyarts.org/first-fridays-venues.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.