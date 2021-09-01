After half a century of James Madison football, it might come as little surprise the success of the Dukes has had a strong influence on the sport at all levels around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Plenty of former JMU greats made the decision to stay in Harrisonburg or return to the area after their playing careers were over, and many of them got involved in coaching. Currently, the coaching staffs at both Bridgewater College and Harrisonburg High School have deep JMU ties.
“You move away to an area and you never quite expect that place to become your home,” Scott Lemn, who was the Rimington Award winner as the nation’s top center for JMU in 2008, said. “Other than a year in 2009 and 2010, the Valley has become my home. I came here in 2004 and I’ve spent the bulk of my time in Harrisonburg. So we’ve got to see the university grow.”
Lemn is in his first year as the head coach at Bridgewater College after previously serving as the Eagles offensive coordinator. His staff includes three other JMU alums. Kyle Rigney and Dan Schiele each played on the Dukes’ 2016 FCS national championship team before joining the staff at Bridgewater. Kyle Purkey is another JMU graduate who spent time on the Dukes’ staff before becoming the linebackers coach at Bridgewater.
Bridgewater football keeps Lemn busy most Saturdays and he’s only been able to attend a handful of JMU games since graduating. But he’s been a point man for many former Dukes when they return to town.
“You get to be the rallying point for teammates when they come back,” Lemn said. “You get teammates that drop you a text and want to swing by and you get to be a point of connection here.”
At Harrisonburg High, interim head coach Kyle Gillenwater took over the program this summer after previous head coach Josh Carico resigned. Gillenwater was a former JMU assistant under Mickey Matthews and also coached at Furman and Elon. He stayed in the area and most recently worked as defensive coordinator at East Rockingham before taking over the Blue Streaks.
On Gillenwater’s staff at HHS are multiple former JMU players, including Harrisonburg native Akeem Jordan. Jordan led the Blue Streaks to a state title in 2001 then played for JMU’s NCAA championship team in 2004. He then played professionally for more than a decade, spending time with the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Washington in the NFL and the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.
Isai Bradshaw and Isiah Dottin-Carter each came to JMU from Massachusetts and played for the Dukes 2004 championship team. Mike Parham, a Petersburg native who began his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to JMU in 2005 has also joined Gillenwater’s staff.
Gillenwater said for young players, the opportunity to work with coaches who have reached such a high level in the sport is a motivating factor.
“To me football is football, but current Harrisonburg players with Akeem Jordan having played in the NFL and everything, they are kind of in awe of these guys,” Gillenwater said. “JMU was a good run the whole time I was there and to stay in the area, Harrisonburg is a great place to be and I’m completely happy right now. And you look at Akeem being a Harrisonburg alum and an ex-NFL player, the kids knew about him even before they knew him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.