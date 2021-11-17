A train clipped the back of a Rockingham County school bus Wednesday afternoon on Island Ford Road near the intersection of East Side Highway, sending four students to the hospital, according to RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Scheikl said that 16 students were on the bus when the accident happened. He said the parents of the four injured students have been notified. According to Scheikl, the bus involved in the accident was No. 4 out of McGaheysville Elementary School.
Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.
That intersection requires you to stop twice before railroad and at 340. If you stop at 340, it is short space not for cars but definitely for a bus your derriere is on railroad! You must insure that you have clear traffic to get away from railroad. So you must be alert there are adequate vision space to make that decision. You are there every day at same time did the train schedule change? New driver? They say we have shortage of drivers, double pay with benefits will fix that. What is the school board doing to get quality drivers? As a driver who went through that intersection hundreds of times, I never saw this problem and I would volunteer if not blind in one eye. School board act, you must get children to school alive, before you worry about building more schools! Instead of more schools expand hours, I am sure some parents would appreciate longer hours. We have 24/7 factories and while that's extreme there are more options, think outside box.
