BC-TV SportsWatch,0221

Sports On TV For Friday, January 27

The Associated Press

(All Times Eastern)

Schedule Subject To Change And/Or Blackouts

Friday, January 27

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

ESPNU — Iona at Siena

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

9 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland

5 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders

MEN'S SOCCER

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo. ---

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.