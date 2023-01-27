BC-TV SportsWatch,0221
Friday, January 27
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson
ESPNU — Iona at Siena
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
9 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Arkansas
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland
5 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
5 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo. ---
