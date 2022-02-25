TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Farleigh Dickinson at James Madison, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Virginia High School League Class 5 championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Goucher at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Oakland at UCF, 9:30 a.m.
James Madison vs. Ole Miss, 12 p.m.
