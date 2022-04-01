TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
Petersburg at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Monticello, 6 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Page County at Madison County, 5 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Madison County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 3:30 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 3:30 p.m.
