TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

Petersburg at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Page County at Madison County, 5 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Madison County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 3:30 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 3:30 p.m.

