TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 8 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Luray at Central, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Kean, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.