TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Luray at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 8 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Central at Luray, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Luray at Central, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Kean, 7 p.m.

