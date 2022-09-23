TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Saint Francis at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Wooster, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Luray at Skyline, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at James River, 7 p.m.

Colonial Beach at Central, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison at Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C., 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Appalachian State at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 6 p.m.

Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 6 p.m.

High School

Carmel Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.