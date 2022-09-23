TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Saint Francis at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Wooster, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Luray at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at James River, 7 p.m.
Colonial Beach at Central, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison at Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C., 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Appalachian State at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 6 p.m.
High School
Carmel Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.