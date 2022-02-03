TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Harrisonburg vs. Brooke Point at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Complex, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Georgetown at James Madison, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Bull Run District championships at Strasburg, 5 p.m.
