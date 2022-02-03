TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Central, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Harrisonburg vs. Brooke Point at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Complex, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Georgetown at James Madison, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Mount Union, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Bull Run District championships at Strasburg, 5 p.m.

