TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bryn Athyn, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.
John Handley at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Page County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, 6 p.m.
High School
Mountain View at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
