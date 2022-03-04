TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Quinnipiac at James Madison, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High School

VISAA Division III Semifinals

Eastern Mennonite vs. Christ Chapel at Virginia State University, 1:45 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Liberty, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Brevard, 6 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Brevard, 6 p.m.

