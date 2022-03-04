TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Quinnipiac at James Madison, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High School
VISAA Division III Semifinals
Eastern Mennonite vs. Christ Chapel at Virginia State University, 1:45 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Liberty, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Brevard, 6 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Brevard, 6 p.m.
