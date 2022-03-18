TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Winthrop, 5 p.m.

High School

Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Central at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Northwestern State in Memphis, Tenn., 10 a.m.

James Madison at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.

High School

Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Campbell, 2 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Sweet Briar, 2 p.m.

