TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Winthrop, 5 p.m.
High School
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Central at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Northwestern State in Memphis, Tenn., 10 a.m.
James Madison at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.
High School
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Campbell, 2 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Sweet Briar, 2 p.m.
