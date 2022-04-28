TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 6 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 6:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships, TBD
High School
Luray, Page County, Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
ODAC Tournament
Eastern Mennonite vs. Lynchburg at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, 12 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Roanoke at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, 12 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
