TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Bethany, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood vs. Heritage-Lynchburg at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 8 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6:30 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Semifinals
James Madison at North Dakota State, 9:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Central, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Riverheads, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at 19th Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.