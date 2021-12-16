TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater at Bethany, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood vs. Heritage-Lynchburg at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6:30 p.m.

Broadway at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Semifinals

James Madison at North Dakota State, 9:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Central, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Riverheads, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at 19th Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.