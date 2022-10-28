TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Sun Belt Conference Championships, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Central at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.
Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Bridgewater at Randolph, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Region 5D Championship at Independence, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College
USA South Championships at North Carolina Wesleyan, 10 a.m.
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in Winchester, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at N.C. Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
East Carolina at James Madison, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 12 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Greensboro, 12 p.m.
Mary Baldwin vs. William Peace at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
