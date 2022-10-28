TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Sun Belt Conference Championships, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Central at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.

Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Bridgewater at Randolph, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Region 5D Championship at Independence, 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College

USA South Championships at North Carolina Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in Winchester, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 2 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at N.C. Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

East Carolina at James Madison, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 12 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Greensboro, 12 p.m.

Mary Baldwin vs. William Peace at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

