TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Eastern Mennonite, Mary Baldwin at Golden Acorn Invite in Staunton, TBD
FOOTBALL
High School
Christchurch at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Bath County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Averett, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Old Dominion at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Christopher Newport, 6 p.m.
N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 7 p.m.
