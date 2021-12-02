TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite vs. Potomac Falls at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
