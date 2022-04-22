TODAY
BASEBALL
College
William & Mary at James Madison, 6 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Woodberry Forest at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at U.Va Invitational, 9 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, TBD
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Mary Baldwin, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County vs. Bath County at New Market Tennis Courts, 3 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
