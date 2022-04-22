TODAY

BASEBALL

College

William & Mary at James Madison, 6 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Woodberry Forest at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at U.Va Invitational, 9 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, TBD

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Central at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Mary Baldwin, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County vs. Bath County at New Market Tennis Courts, 3 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

