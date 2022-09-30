TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Bridgewater at Paul Short Invitational in Lehigh, Pa., 10 a.m.
James Madison at Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa., 11:45 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Central at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Luray, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Page County, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Appalachian State at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Regents, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Texas State, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Averett, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
