TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Bridgewater at Paul Short Invitational in Lehigh, Pa., 10 a.m.

James Madison at Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa., 11:45 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Central at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Luray, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Page County, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Lightridge, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Appalachian State at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Regents, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Texas State, 6 p.m.

Bridgewater at Averett, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.