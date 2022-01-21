TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at UNCW, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at Wilbur Pence Middle School, 6 p.m.
