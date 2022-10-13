TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Hargrave Military at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Central at Skyline, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Georgia State, 6 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.

