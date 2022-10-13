TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Hargrave Military at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Central at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Georgia State, 6 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.
