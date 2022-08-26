TODAY
GOLF
High School
Mountain View, Staunton, Wilson Memorial vs. Spotswood at Woodstone Meadows, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Richmond at James Madison, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Page County at Central, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
James River at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Albany at James Madison, 7 p.m.
