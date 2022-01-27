TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Hofstra at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Clarke County at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.