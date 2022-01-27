TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Hofstra at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Clarke County at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
